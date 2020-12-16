India bids to host Asian Cup-2027

India on Wednesday joined a five-nation race to host the 2027 Asian Cup, the continent’s biggest football tournament, as it steps up efforts to secure international sporting recognition.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have already officially entered the fray and an All India Football Federation (AIFF) spokesman said the country’s documents would be sent to the Asian Football Confederation this week.

Iran and Uzbekistan have also said they will bid.

India, once called a “sleeping giant” of football by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, has stepped up its interest in hosting international events in recent years.

It put on the 2017 under-17 men’s World Cup and will host the 2022 women’s Asian Cup and the 2021 under-17 women’s World Cup. India is also considering a bid for the 2032 Olympics.