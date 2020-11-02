Incepta Vaccine of world-class: drug DG

Incepta Vaccine has achieved the capability of world-class vaccine production, said Maj Gen Md Mahbubur Rahman, director general at the Directorate General of Drug Administration, yesterday.

It has the capability of world-class plants by producing the vaccine according to the infrastructure and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standard, he added.

The remarks came while he was visiting the country’s first lifesaving international-standard vaccine producing organisation Incepta Vaccine at the company’s plant at Zirabo in Savar on October 31.

“I think in the period of Covid infection any other country can use this plant too. Thus, in case of the world health protection the capability of Incepta’s vaccine production will play a big role.”

Rahman visited the bulk facility, R and D facility, production facility and animal house of Incepta Vaccine at the plant.

Md Salauddin, deputy director of the drug administration, and Mahbubul Karim, chief operation officer, accompanied him during the visit.

Rahman said Incepta has the capability of producing 180 million doses of vaccine annually. “It is very big, good news for every one of us. When the bulk requirement of the corona vaccine will be created all over the world, we are hopeful that the world community will use this plant,” he added.

Incepta Vaccine started its journey in June of 2011.

Established according to the GMP rules and regulations of World Health Organization, the plants are being operated there on separate spaces.

The plant is equipped with many high standard equipment for producing vaccines.

Besides, there is a big animal house where various types of tests are being done on animals.

To execute all the works related to the vaccine production, there are numerous foreign experts and skilled pharmacists.

To date it has successfully produced and marketed 13 vaccines along with immunoglobulins such as Rabbish, Rabbish-IG, Hepatitis-B, Hepatitis-A, Typhoid, Titenus, Titenus-IG, Mijels-rubela, Antivenum and Meninxities.

The company is maintaining the quality of the produced vaccine from production to distribution all over the country with a strong, effective and controlled cold-supply-chain system.

Incepta Vaccine has established a bulk vaccine manufacturing facility according to the WHO’s GMP that is capable of producing both the bacterial and viral antigen.

Thus, Bangladesh has stepped forward in achieving the self-sufficiency in production and marketing of vaccines, says a press release.