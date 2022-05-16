In Pictures: Dine like a zamindar

In a small neighborhood of old Dhaka, a descendent of a Zamindar named AM Emran has been running a heritage home dining for the past couple of years

Like other megacities across the world, Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka too has gone through a lot of changes over the years.

However, while most other areas of this 400 year old city of 16 million have uniformly metamorphosed from Mughal or colonial backwaters into exploding megalopolises, a particular small part known as “Old Dhaka” still has been maintaining the charm of the older times.

In a small neighborhood of this old Dhaka, a descendent of a Zamindar named AM Emran has been running a heritage home dining for the past couple of years.

This is not a typical restaurant rather is a complete heritage dining experience frequented by a lot of foreign dignitaries who want a taste of what Dhaka was like 200 years ago.

This is the only such dining place in Dhaka.

Emran usually hosts small batches (minimum five, maximum 20) for lunch and dinner and reservations have to be made at least three days earlier.

All foods are cooked by Emran’s family members. The diners there are not only served with traditional historical and exotic Dhakaia foods but also are given a talk about the history of this Zamindar family and traditions of old Dhaka.

Emran also gave an elaborate history lesson about the lost foods of old Dhakaia culture.

Besides, Emran’s 200-year old house works as sort of a museum as it carefully preserves artifacts of older times and visitors are shown and given history lessons about those artifacts as well. It’s a one of-a-kind experience in Dhaka which opens up and shows the way of heritage tourism in the city.

The photos were taken by Dhaka Tribune’s Mahmud Hossain Opu