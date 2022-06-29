“Impose sanctions on Dr Yunus, Hilary Clinton and Cherie Blair”

Independent lawmaker and a presidium member of Jubo League, Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, today demanded in the parliament to impose sanctions on Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, Hilary Clinton, and Cherie Blair so that they could not hatch any further conspiracy against Bangladesh.

The lawmaker elected from Faridpur-4 (Bhanga, Sadarpur and Charvodrason Upazila) said this while participating in the general discussion on the proposed budget for 2022-23 fiscal year.

Mujibur popularly known as Nixon Chowdhury, said, “I demand sanctions on Dr Yunus, Hilary Clinton and wife of Tony Blair (Cherie Blair) so they cannot engage in any new conspiracy against the country after coming to Bangladesh.”

He also asked the government to bring the Bangladeshi citizens engaged in conspiracy over construction of Padma Bridge under the purview of law after filing sedition cases.

“Among those persons are Dr Yunus, Khaleda Zia, and her son Tarique Zia,” he said.

He claimed that he was the victim of this conspiracy without committing any crime.

The Anti-Corruption Commission several times quizzed Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, brother of Chief whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, for his alleged involvement in the Padma Bridge scam.

“In the meantime, it has been proved in a Canadian court that there was no conspiracy of corruption in this project,” he added.

“I believe that those who have embezzled thousands of crores of taka from the poor and kept those money in foreign banks, their names have appeared in the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers,” he said.

The lawmaker demanded to bring them to justice soon by making the ACC investigate them.