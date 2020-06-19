Import of perishable goods resumes at Benapole port

Import of perishable goods through Benapole land port resumed today after two and half months of closure following the Covid-19 outbreak.

A total of 40 perishable goods-laden trucks — containing shipments of onion, fruits and fish — entered Bangladesh from India through the land port, reports our correspondent quoting Noid Marin, in-charge of IRM unit of the port.

The goods were released after the completion of all official formalities, he said, adding that some trucks have already left for Dhaka this morning.

Tk 2.25 crore were collected from the trucks as revenue, he added.

Mamun Kabir, acting director of Benapole land port, said the import of perishable goods remained suspended till yesterday, though export and import of other items resumed on June 7.

Activities of the land port is returning to normal gradually, he said.

Earlier on March 22, the port authorities of both the countries halted import and export activities through the ports following the outbreak of Covid-19.