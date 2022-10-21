IMF delegation to visit Dhaka for talks on policy reforms, loans

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be visiting Dhaka from October 26 till November 9 this year to start discussions with the Bangladeshi authorities on economic and financial reforms and policies.

The objective of the visit is to make progress towards a staff-level agreement on a prospective Extended Credit Facility/Extended Fund Facility program and access under the newly created Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) in the coming months, reads a press release issued by IMF in Washington, DC.

The RSF aims to provide affordable, long-term financing to help build resilience against climate risks in countries highly vulnerable to climate change, such as Bangladesh.

The IMF delegation would also continue the engagement with other stakeholders during the visit.

The delegation will be led by IMF Mission Chief to Bangladesh Rahul Anand.

This is the first mission and programme discussions could continue over the coming months.