Illegal gas connections remain despite repeated moves: Titas MD

At the hearing, Harunur sought the consumers’ cooperation to stop illegal connections and stealing of gas through such lines.

BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil, members Maqbul-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Bazlur Rahman, Mohammad Abu Farooq were present on the occasion.

Most of the Titas employees and officials are honest while 10 per cent might be dishonest, claimed the Titas Gas MD.