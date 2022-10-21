If anything happens in Khulna, govt will be held responsible : Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has warned that government will have to take full responsibility if any untoward incident takes place in Khulna divisional rally.

He said this during a press conference at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office this morning (October 21, 2022).

“We have a divisional rally in Khulna tomorrow. The government has already created a reign of terror centering this rally.

They are arresting (BNP) leaders and activists and common people on the streets.” He said, “I am urging not to create any problems in Khulna rally.

If any problem arises, the government will have to take all responsibilities completely.

It will be then proved that this government does not really believe in democracy, they do not want to allow our meetings and rallies.”

He also claimed that yesterday a raid was conducted at the house BNP’s standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy was staying at. Nineteen people were arrested from there, he added.

“I have received news some time ago that orders have now been given to arrest whoever is found on the streets,” he said.

“Yesterday, they (the government’s men) did show-down with machetes and sticks. On motorcycles, Awami League men are trying to create terror in different ways. I strongly condemn, protest against this terror and demand immediate release of those arrested,” he added. “…they (the government) suffer from fear of the people. They have been suffering from people-phobia. … That is why they are holding elections in such a way without general people.

They want to run the state without people. It’s their disease,” he said.

He asked, “What’s their fear? Why are they trying to shut everything and stop the rallies? There’s only one reason. If people continue to throng, it will not be possible for them to stay in power.”