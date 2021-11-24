ICC Women’s WC: Sharmin’s historic ton guides Bangladesh to earn massive 270-run win vs USA

Sharmin Akhter’s first-ever ton for Bangladesh guided the country to earn massive 270-run victory against United States of America (USA) in their 2nd Group B match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at Sunrise Sports Club ground in the Zimbabwean capital Harare on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh team made a flying start in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers upsetting Pakistan by three wickets with two balls remaining in the opening match at Old Hararians Stadium in the Zimbabwean capital Harare.

In the remaining Group B matches, Bangladesh will play Thailand on November 25 at the Harare Sports Club ground and will face hosts Zimbabwe on November 29 at Old Hararians Stadium in Harare, both will kick-off at 1:30 pm (Bangladesh time).

Sent into bat first in the day’s match, Bangladesh Women’s Cricket team, riding on Sharmin Akhter’s historic and maiden century, piled up the country’s ever-highest total of 322 runs for 5 in stipulated 50 overs.

With day’s rare feat, the 25 year-old right handed opening batter from Gaibandha district put her name in the history in the country’s women’s cricket contributing not out 130 runs off just 141 balls featuring 11 boundaries. Her previous best score was 74 runs.

Sharmin, who made her international debut in 2011, scored 368 runs in 24 innings of 25 ODI matches with an average of 15.3 apart from day’s match.

In the 3rd wicket stand, Sharmin pairing with Fargana Haque scored 137 runs with Fargana contributing 62-ball 67 runs hitting six boundaries.

Besides, opener Murshida Khatun (47), captain Nigar Sultana (33) and Lata Mondal (17) were the other Bangladeshi batter reaching the double figure.

Moksha Chaudhary grabbed two wickets for 64 runs while Mahika Kandanala and Gwwtika Kodali took one wicket each.

Replying to a huge total, the USA Women’s were bundled out cheaply for 52 runs in 30.3 overs, after losing six wickets for just 25 runs in 16.4 overs.

No USA batters, except Tara Norris (16) and captain Sindhu Sriharsha (15), were able to reach the double figures.

Fahima Khatun, former captain Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed claimed two wickets each conceding 5, 10 and 11 runs respectively.