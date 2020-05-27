‘I will shoot and cripple you for life’ – Sikder Group MD threatens Exim Bank MD

According to the case statement, they were taken to the third floor of Sikder House where Ron Haque Sikder told the Exim Bank MD, “Who do you think you are that you dare to disobey me? I will shoot you and cripple you for life.” He threatened him at gunpoint to issue the loan.

The additional MD was taken to the sixth floor where Ron Haque Sikder and Dipu Haque were drinking. Ron Haque told the additional MD, “The cost of the land is Tk 25 million (Tk 2.5 crore) per katha. Why did you say it is Tk 25 million per bigha? I will finish you off right here and now.” Dipu Haque tried to beat up the additional MD.

Then the additional MD was taken to the third floor where two foreign security guards kept watch on them. Ron Haque Sikder and Dipu Haque Sikder forced the MD to sign a blank sheet of paper. They threatened to have them tortured by the foreign security guards in a torture cell. They also made the additional MD sign a blank sheet of paper.

At 5:30 in the afternoon, they were taken to the Sikder Group chairman Zainul Haque Sikder and were photographed with him. At 7:30 in the evening they were finally released along with their two drivers. Ron Haque came downstairs and gave them back their mobile phones.

The Sikder Group has investments in banks, power, health, education, housing, construction, aviation and other sectors. They also have business in Thailand, Singapore, Canada and the US, according to the group’s website. Zainul Haque Sikder’s sons are involved in the business. His daughter Parveen Haque Sikder is an MP in the reserved seats for women.