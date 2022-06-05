I take pride in being a Bangladeshi, Akke says after climbing Everest

I reached Nepal from the United Kingdom on 11 April. The mission literally started that day. I reached Lukla from Kathmandu on 14 April and trekked to Everest base camp on 22 April.
When did you reach the summit?
I summited Everest at 7:30am on 13 May.
What came to your mind after reaching the highest peak of the world?
Summiting Mount Everest is a dream for any mountaineer. It took years of toil and determination to reach there. I reached the summit at a moment I was about to be engulfed by the long journey leaving my family far behind. Faces of my near and dear ones came to my mind, and I was so proud. It was an amazing experience.
We saw you were holding flags of the UK and Bangladesh at the summit of Mount Everest.
Yes, my mother stitched the flag for me. I was born in Bangladesh and raised in the UK. I represent both countries. I felt proud flying the flags of both countries.
What was your biggest challenge in the mission to summit Mount Everest?
Reaching the peak of the highest mountain of the world entails immense physical endurance, but keeping up mental strength is no less challenging. I felt depressed two days before Eid-ul-Fitr as I was away from my family for the first time on such an occasion. I was missing my family like anything that day. My guide, sherpas and fellow mountaineers consoled me and asked me to have my meal. At that moment I thought about how noble my cause is. I thought I would be able to stand by many people by fundraising if I can successfully complete the Everest mission. These positive thoughts reenergized me.
First British Muslim summits Mount Everest
Summiting Mount Everest takes long preparation. How did you prepare yourself?
I started preparing for the sojourn three-four years ago. I would run 15 kilometres every day for five days a week towards the end of my preparation. I would also visit the gym regularly. I also had to be trained mentally to get prepared for the Everest mission.
How did you get interested in mountaineering?
I grew a penchant for mountaineering back in my childhood. I would watch videos of mountaineers and imagine myself among them. When I grew up, a thought came over my mind to do something special to make my children and my community proud.
What was your first mountaineering experience?
I started by scaling Mount Snowden in Wales, which is near to my house. I come back to this mountain again and again whenever I start a new mountaineering expedition.
You summited many more mountains later…
I reached the peak of Russia’s Mount Elbrus and completed Mount Kilimanjaro summit within three days. Later I climbed Mont Blanc in the Alps. I completed two expeditions within a week. I summited Mount Elbrus for the second time within 24 hours. I also made expeditions in the mountains of Nepal including Ama Dablam.
Would you share anything about your family?
I was born in Sunamganj’s Jagannathpur upazila in 1982. I grew up and studied in the UK. I have been in the insurance business for the last 18 years.
Do you visit Bangladesh?
Bangladesh is my birthplace. We have 11 siblings and my two eldest sisters live in Bangladesh. I visited Bangladesh for two weeks in 2018 for the last time. I could not go to Bangladesh due to the Covid situation over the last two years. I would surely visit Bangladesh again. I take pride in being a Bangladeshi.