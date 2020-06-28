Hundreds of houses, crop lands flooded in Bogura, Gaibandha chars

Heavy rainfall and rising water from the upstream caused flash floods in char areas under six upazilas of Bogura and Gaibandha over last couple of days.

The water level of the Brahmaputra, Jamuna and Ghaghot rivers has increased due to heavy rainfall and has been flowing above danger level, said Md Mahbubur Rahman, executive engineer of the Bogura Water Development Broad.

Houses of hundreds of families and thousands of hectares of land remain flooded for couple of days, said Abdul Motin, deputy commissioner of Gaibandha.

The chars are under Bogura’s Sonatala and Sariakandi upazilas and Gaibandha’s Sadar, Saghata, Fulchari and Sundarganj upazila, our Bogura correspondent reports after visiting the char areas.

The chars are: Noapara, Char ShimulTaer, Chakratimath, Char ManikDair, Char Karnibari, Vangurgacha, Kuripara Char, Dighapara Char, Batir Char.

A two-storey school — Char Dighapara Govt Primary School under Sariakandi upazila — has been at risk due to river erosion, Md Hasanuzzaman, headmaster of the school told our Bogura correspondent.

The school authority has already started sifting the school belongings to a safer place, he said.

On the other hand, water entered 200 houses in char Noapara and Vangurgacha under the Chaluabari union in Sariakandiupazila.

Nurzahan Begum (45), wife of Abdul Jalil of Noapara char, said, “Our tube wells have gone under water. So, we have no safedrinking water,” she said.

Sultan Ali, a day labourer, spent Tk 25,000in cultivating jute in the area, and now sees no hope due to the floodwater.