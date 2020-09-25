‘Human trafficker in guise of top industrialist’

Himu’s home is in Ishangati village of Lohagora upazila. Senior residents of the locality said his father was a farmer. They sold their property and migrated to Daulatpur in Khulna 60 years ago. Later the family migrated to Dhaka.

Himu was in Italy for several years when he was young. He went to Narail a year before the election.

Awami League leaders and activists said he donated funds to organise social, cultural and religious functions before the election. He introduced himself as managing director of Suraiya Group. He would claim he has an import-export business. He has business stakes in Indonesia and Singapore.

Meanwhile, RAB has filed two cases against him on charges of human trafficking and fraudulence with Kafrul police station.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kafrul police station officer-in-charge Md Selimuzzaman said they will interrogate Himu to find out who else are involved in human trafficking.

The OC said they have are looking for Mehedi Hasan alias Bijon, a ring leader of human trafficking.

RAB disclosed he took Tk 30 million from 60 people promising to give them jobs in Brunei.

Assistant superintendent of police of RAB-3, Bina Rani Das, said Mehedi and Himu purportedly opened a firm in Brunei. The victims cheated by them made these allegations to RAB. As the allegations proved to be true, RAB launched a drive to nab them.