Human rights protection: US congress member calls for standing by the people of Bangladesh

Member of US house of representatives, Jamie Raskin, has urged his colleagues to join him in standing with the people of Bangladesh, especially those bravest and most vulnerable.

He also urged the Bangladesh government to take immediate action to respect the civil rights and safety of all the people of Bangladesh.

Democratic party member Jamie Raskin made the call in a session of the US congress on 7 June. His statement has been taken from the congressional record published in the US congress website.