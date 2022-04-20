How ready is Bangladesh to join the league of developing countries?

Bangladesh will lose all its benefits of being a least developed country when it graduates to a developing country — with the garments sector being hit one of the hardest.

With only 4 years out of 5 years at hand to be among the category of developing countries – is Bangladesh ready to play in the big leagues? How will the RMG sector survive? Will Bangladesh be able to retain its tax benefits in international trade?

In Straight from Star Newsroom, Khondoker Md Shoyeb attempts to find the answers of these questions and more with The Daily Star Reporter Refayet Ullah Mirdha.