How pro-people is the stimulus package?

Food and cash assistance will not only make the victims of the coronavirus fallout safe, in the long run the whole economy could be benefitted by it. According to John Maynard Keynes, one of the most prominent economists, it is possible to get tackle depression by adopting the principle of expanding expenses. This could increase the demands.

It is possible to get rid of depression in two ways — expense expansion and monetary expansion. Assisting through cash and food is part of the policy of expanding expenses. Through this the government, increasing expenses from the state exchequer, helps people in such a way that increases their purchasing capacity. As a result, of this the demands do not fall immediately. The expense expansion could include spending more in the health sector during the pandemic, emergency assistance in food crisis and decreasing tax in sectors that ensures public security, etc. This process ensures income of a seller and stabilises the market and , along the way, prepares ground to control any impending depression.

Another way is, adopting monetary expansion policy by decreasing interest rates, which encourages investment. The Bangladesh government has adopted this second type of policy. This policy cannot address the crisis immediately, rather it plays a role in creating expectations. These expectations is not created among all probable borrowers equally. The politically influential persons take it positively but the rest cannot rely on this policy, which leads a section of investors to increased loss of reliability on the government.

In cases of expense expansion policy, the government takes loans if the state exchequer does not have enough money. The government repays this loan from the money it earns from tax and VAT. But in case of adoption of monetary expansion policy, though the government pays as subsidy in interests of loans, investors must repay the remaining amount of interests and the loan.

Defaulted loans until November 2019 exceeded Tk 969.86 billion. The government has already said that no borrower would be announced a defaulter if he fails to repay loans until June 2020, as a measure to fight the coronavirus crisis. The amount of default loans is continually on the rise due to lack of any tough policy. If more people become defaulters, this would put pressure on the GDP. This situation will not be good for the economy in the long run. But the government has adopted such a policy, which would ultimately benefit the businesspersons.