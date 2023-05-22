How did Sikkim become a part of India?

Dev Kumar

22 May 2023

On 7th April 1975 Indian Army took over control of Sikkim. This thread is regarding the background, Indian game plans and eventual merger of Sikkim in India.

Sikkim maintained Independence in 1947 when India got independence due to Nehru’s blessings though Sardar Patel was against it.

Sikkim was under rule of King/Chogyal. Chogyal thought he can have an independent country after Nehru’s death. He was not given importance by Shastriji but he thought he had a well wisher in Indira Gandhi as she was his friend’s daughter & knew her for years.

Indira’s advisors including RAW Chief Kao told her in advance that Chogyal is planning to separate from India.

They were right in their assessment as he was visiting foreign countries in 1970s to create support for independent Sikkim.

Last Chogyal of Sikkim married an American Hope Cook. Many historians believe she was a CIA agent & she later on took decisions regarding the affairs of state.

Only Indira Gandhi, RAW Chief Kao, Regional Director PN Banerjee & GBS Sandhu (RAW Special Secretary) were aware of final plans of merger.

The demography of Sikkim was 75% Nepalese & 25% Bhutia Lepcha. Chogyal belonged to minority group.

RAW used moneybags to fund Nepalese politicians of Sikkim National Congress (SNC) & its leader Kazi Dorjee was the only one in Sikkim to have knowledge of India’s plans.

Sikkim had a 24 member State Council & elections used to be held for 18 seat & 6 people were nominated.

In 1973 Sikkim Elections there were reports of rigging in same places & palace guards of Chogyal were said to be involved.

The demand for repoll in one booth led to increase in tension & on 50th birthday (4th April 1973) of Chogyal his son was stopped by demonstrators which led to parlance guard opening fire which caused many deaths.

Situation had gone out of control & to diffuse the situation

Chogyal agreed to handover administration to Indian Government & State Police would report to Indian Army.

Kao sent his trusted man IPS officer BS Das as Chief Executive of Sikkim to take charge.

Kao knew Chogyal can’t be trusted as he was in touch with Chinese also.For 1974 Sikkim Elections Indian Election Commission was asked to do delimitation. It was done in such a manner that Kazi’s Sikkim Congress won 31 out of 32 seats & they were loyal to India.

RAW officers knew they needed to have 70% of Council in its favour for its final game.

In 1975 Chogyal said 1974 resolution were against him during a PC in Nepal. Indian authorities decided to do away with him.

He even tried to block Legislative Session using his guards & India was furious at this intimidation. On 7th April Indian Army entered Sikkim from all sides & their aim was to disarm palace guards who were Chogyal loyalists.

The Battle at palace ended in less than 20 minutes with less than 5 casualties. Chogyal’s game was over.

With State being secured Council was convened and it was decided to strip Chogyal of his powers & referendum was held to determine choice of public.

People decided to join India with an overwhelming majority.

Indian successfully secured its Chicken Neck Corridor.

Kazi Dorjee was awarded Padma Vibhushan for his role in entire operation by Indian Govt in 2002. He passed away in 2007 at the age of 102.

Picture below is is RAW operative Myngma Tsering who brought non-Nepalese to join India’s side which led to complete sweep in 1974 polls.