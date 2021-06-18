How a 12-year-old was forced to give confession on killing his brother

A 12-year-old boy was not only shown arrested for murder, after his younger brother was found dead, he was also forced to give a confessional statement in 2015.

The lifeless body of 8-year-old Sohag was found in a jute field in Bogura on August 15 that year.

The police, allegedly complying with influential perpetrators, arrested the elder brother, also a minor, and forced him to confess to murdering his brother.

A report on this story has been published in The Daily Star, and Star News+ offers details on this story.