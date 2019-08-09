Homebound people suffer as 100-km tailback creatd on Dhaka-Tangail highway

A 100-km tailback was created on Dhaka-Tangail highway on Friday, inflicting sufferings on thousands of homebound Eid holidaymakers.

Police super of the district Sanjib Kumar Biswas said the huge traffic congestion on the highway from Ashulia to Bangabandhu Bridge was created due to the pressure of Dhaka-bound cattle-laden trucks and vehicles of Eid holidaymakers.

Law enforcers and volunteers have been working on the highway to ease the gridlock, Sanjib Kumar said.

Although the Eid vacation begins on Sunday, a large number of people left the capital on Friday taking advantage of the weekend.

The Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated in the country on August 12.