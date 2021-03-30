Home quarantine for passengers from all countries, institutional quarantine for UK, Europe arrivals

Passengers arriving in the country from countries other than the United Kingdom and Europe, displaying no coronavirus symptoms, will have to remain in 14-day mandatory home quarantine, according to new directives issued by the civil aviation authorities.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) issued a circular on Tuesday in this regard.
It said on arrival in Bangladesh, all passengers originating from any European country including the UK, shall have to complete mandatory 14 (fourteen) days institutional quarantine at government facilities or government approved hotel at passenger’s own expenses.
Earlier on Monday, the government in a circular said passengers originating from all countries must complete a 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine on their arrival in Bangladesh.
Tuesday’s circular states passengers originating from any country except Europe and UK shall strictly have to complete a 14-day home quarantine if no Covid-19 symptoms are found on-arrival health check in Bangladesh.
It said if any Covid-19 symptoms are detected or observed, he/she shall have to complete mandatory 14 days institutional quarantine at government facilities or government-approved hotel at the passenger’s own expenses.
Irrespective of the Covid-19 vaccination, all passengers coming to Bangladesh must possess and show ‘PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate’ during departure from the origin and on arrival at the airport. The PCR test shall be done within 72 hours of the flight departure time, the circular added.