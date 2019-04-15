Awami League expels Feni leader Maksud – a suspect in Nusrat murder

The ruling party’s Sonagazi Upazila unit General Secretary Rafiqul Islam Khokon said they decided to expel Maksud Alam on Friday night.

Maksud, a councillor of Ward-4, was acting chief of the party’s Sonagazi Municipality unit.

Maksud was arrested in Dhaka on Thursday night and produced in a Feni court on Friday afternoon.

The court is set to hear a police petition seeking a 10-day custody of Maksud for questioning on Monday.

Nusrat, 18, died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night, five days after she was set on fire on the roof of Sonagazi Senior Islamia Fazil Madrasa by suspected followers of principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula.

Siraj, who was already in jail, allegedly burnt her to death with the help of his followers after she refused to drop sexual abuse charges against him.

