Home minister, public security secretary test positive for Covid-19

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Senior Secretary of the ministry’s Public Security Department Mustafa Kamal Uddin have been infected with the coronavirus.

Both of them are now in home quarantine, said Sharif Mahmud Apu, public relations officer of the ministry.

Their samples were given to Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) for Covid-19 test. The test results of both of them came back positive last night, he said.

The samples were taken to the police hospital on Sunday for re-confirmation, Apu said adding that they have no physical symptoms of Covid-19 as of yet.