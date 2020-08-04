Home minister concerned over Amit Shah’s coronavirus infection

A combo photo of Asaduzzaman Khan and Amit Shah

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has expressed deep concern over the hospitalisation of his Indian counterpart Amit Shah after he tested positive for COVID-19.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this challenging time,’ Asaduzzaman said in a get-well message sent to Amit Shah on Monday.

The Bangladesh home minister, in his message, voiced Dhaka’s appreciation for the support it received from New Delhi in the country’s efforts to manage the coronavirus outbreak.

‘We are confident that together we would be able to defeat the menace to bring normalcy in our life,’ he said.

Asaduzzman also praised Amit Shah’s efficient management of COVID-19 in India and the government’s intervention to contain the situation in the national capital.

Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi conveyed the message to the Indian authorities.