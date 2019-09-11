Holy Ashura observed with due religious solemnity

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), was observed in the country Tuesday with due religious fervour and solemnity. Photo: Prothom Alo

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), was observed in the country Tuesday with due religious fervour and solemnity.On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam (RA), a grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), along with his family members and 72 followers embraced martyrdom at the hands of Yazid’s soldiers in the desert of Karbala to uphold the teachings of Prophet (SM).

The day was observed as a symbol of “sacrifice and mourning” recalling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain Ibn Ali (RA) in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier issued separate messages on the eve of the holy Ashura, paying deep respects to Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

In his message, President Hamid said the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA), his family members and his companions in Karbala for upholding the ideals of Islam is remaining as a glorious event of sacrifice in the history of Muslim Ummah.

He hoped that the lesson of Ashura would be a part of inspiration for all people to build a society free from superstition, fundamentalism and militancy and spread the light of truth and beauty in society.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, urged all to be imbued with the teachings of holy Ashura to establish truth and justice in all spheres of life.

She said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) and his companions to establish truth and justice in society is a glaring and emulating example for the Muslim Ummah across the world.

The day is a public holiday.

Different religious organisations, including Islamic Foundation, took various programmes to observe the day.

The Shia Muslims brought out a large procession known as Tajia procession in the city from Hosenee Dalan of Old Dhaka in the morning that ended at Dhanmondi after parading different city streets.

In the procession, the Shia Muslims expressed mourning and grief by walking barefooted on the streets.

The hundred years old heritage of Tajia procession of Shia Muslim community also includes ‘Nowha’ or recitation of bereavements.

Tight security measures were taken in the capital to help observe the holy Ashura peacefully and avert any untoward incident.

Imambara Hussaini Dalan area was brought under foolproof security with installation of CCTV cameras and archways, and no one was allowed to join the procession without search.

Earlier, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) imposed restriction on carrying scissor, spear, sword, sticks or any sharp objects and banned firecrackers during the Tajia procession to avoid any untoward incident.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, private TV channels and radio stations aired special programmes, while newspapers published special articles highlighting the significance of the day.

Source: Prothom Alo.