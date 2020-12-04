Hobbling Jadeja helps India to 161-7

A hobbling Ravindra Jadeja smashed 44 runs from just 23 balls to help India to 161 in the opening T20 clash against Australia at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Friday.

Jadeja came to the crease with India struggling to post a competitive total and appeared to strain his hamstring when he was on 18.

But although limping badly, he smashed the Australian attack to all corners, scoring 30 runs from his final 10 balls to allow his side to post a competitive total.

Earlier, Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bowl in perfect conditions.