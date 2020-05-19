Highest number of recoveries in a day; 21 dead, 1,251 infected: DGHS

Twenty-one people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 370, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS during a briefing.

One thousand two hundred and fifty-one have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 25,121.

A total of 8,449 samples were tested in 41 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 408 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday. This is the highest number of recoveries during the span of a day in the country.

The total number of recovered patients now stands at 4,993, the DGHS official added.

A total of 326 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 14 were from Dhaka, four from Chattogram, one from Mymensingh, one from Khulna and another was from Barishal division.

Of them, one was between 11-20 years old, two within 21-30, two between 31-40, five between 41-50, five within 51-60, four between 61-70 and two within 71-80 years old, Dr Nasima said.