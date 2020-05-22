Highest number of Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, number of infected crosses 30,000

Twenty-four people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

This is the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 recorded in a day in Bangladesh.

The death toll now stands at 432, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

Sixteen hundred and ninety-four have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 30,205, crossing a grim landmark.

A total of 9,727 samples were tested in 47 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 588 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 6,190, the DGHS official added.

A total of 225 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 13 were from Dhaka, nine from Chattogram, one from Barishal and another was from Mymensingh division.

Of them, five were between 21-30 years old, three between 31-40, two between 41-50, five within 51-60, six between 61-70, two within 71-80 and one other was within 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.