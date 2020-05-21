Highest number of Covid-19 deaths: 22 die, 1,773 infected, 395 recover in 24 hours

Twenty-two people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

This is the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 recorded in a day in the country.

The death toll now stands at 408, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

One thousand seven hundred and seventy three have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 28,511.

A total of 10,262 samples were tested in 47 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 395 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 5,602, the DGHS official added.

A total of 154 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 10 were from Dhaka, eight from Chattogram, three from Sylhet and another was from Mymensingh division.

Of them, 19 were male and three female, the DGHS official said, adding that two of them were between 11-20 years old, one between 31-40, two between 41-50, 10 within 51-60, three between 61-70, two within 71-80 and the other two were within 81-90 years old.