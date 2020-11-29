High-ups want to visit 9 countries to observe passport, visa issuance

The standing committee on the home ministry wants to observe the passport and visa issuance activities at various foreign missions as they want to get a ‘clear idea’ to make the system more efficient and effective.

Following a recommendation of the committee, the home ministry is set to arrange the tour to nine countries including USA and UK.

Agencies under the home ministry have operations at the Bangladesh missions in these countries. The tour may be arranged once the coronavirus situation becomes normal and Biman resumes regular flights.