Hefazat’s Mamunul moved to Khulna jail

He will be produced before a Khulna court on Sunday

Former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam Mamunul Haque, who is facing over three dozen cases, has been transferred to Khulna District Jail from Kashimpur Central Jail.

He was sent to Khulna prison on Friday morning, Deputy Jailer of Kashimpur jail Delwar Parvez confirmed the matter to Dhaka Tribune.

On Sunday, Mamunul will be produced before Khulna Metropolitan Additional Sessions Judge in a case filed with Khulna’s Sonadanga police station.

The case was filed against Mamunul and 19 others for attacks on police and damaging government property during a clash between the police and the members of several Islamist groups on February 22, 2013.

Khulna Jail Chief Md Tariqul Islam said Mamunul reached Khulna prison at 3:50pm.

“Special security measures have been taken for Mamunul Haque in Khulna jail. He will be kept separate from the ordinary prisoners,” he added.

Earlier, Mamunul was transferred from Keraniganj Central Jail to Kashimpur jail on May 11.

On April 18, a joint team of Tejgaon police and the DMP’s Detective Branch arrested Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Mohammadpur.

He was remanded for 18 days till June 5, in six different cases over rape, vandalism and Hefazat mayhem in 2013 and this year.

Three of the cases were filed by the district police, two by the CID and one by the PBI.

Earlier, Mamunul was held by locals and ruling party men with a woman, whom he claimed to be his second wife, from a resort in Sonargaon on April 3.

Later, Hefazat leaders claimed that Mamunul had gone to the resort with his “second wife”.

The Hefazat leader came into the limelight for mobilizing violent movements demanding the removal of Bangabandhu’s sculpture and protesting against the arrival of the Indian prime minister in March this year.

He was also sued over violence that took place near Baitul Mukarram National Mosque during Hefazat’s demonstrations on March 26.

Our correspondents Raihanul Islam Akand from Gazipur and Hedait Hossain Molla from Khulna contributed to this report