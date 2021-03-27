Hefazat threatens harsh consequences if Sunday strike obstructed

Hefazat-e-Islam organisers on Saturday warned that they would go for series of demonstrations if the government tries to interrupt the Sunday hartal (general strike) being observed in protest of attacks on anti-Modi campaigners.

While addressing a protest programme in front of Baitul Mokarram Mosque in Dhaka, they also said that the government would be held responsible in case of any unwarranted situation.

Several hundred supporters of the Islamist group staged demonstrations in Dhaka, Chattogram, Brahmanbaria and other places after the Jummah prayers, protesting the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit.

Their demonstrations turned violent as supporters of Hefazat, mostly madrassa students and other religious elements, locked in clashes with law enforcement personnel and ruling party student-youth activists.

The clashes left four agitators dead at Hathazari, Chattogram–the epicenter of Hefazat, one in Brahmanbaria, and more than a hundred injured.

In a press conference at the capital’s Purana Paltan on Friday night, Hefazat-e-Islam’s Nayeb-Ameer Abdur Rab Yousufi called a countrywide demonstration on Saturday and a dawn to dusk hartal on Sunday protesting the killings and attacks.