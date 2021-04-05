Hefazat leaders suddenly turn up at Brahmanbaria press club

Hefazat’s central naib-e-amir Sajidur Rahman said, “We have come to offer you our condolences and express our sorrow. We were observing a peaceful hartal (one 28 March). We said that no one was to damage any government office or establishment. If anyone did so, they were not our men. We brought out a peaceful procession and took position in front of the madrasa. We do not know who carried out the despicable deeds at the press club, the land office and other buildings. We condemned the incidents then and do so again now.”

He said, “It is your duty to study the video footage and find out the actual culprits. Those who carried out these criminal activities and damaged property can never belong to Hefazat. We condemn these incidents and delayed in arriving as we had gone to express our condolences to the families of those who were killed.”

Concerning the sudden arrival of Hefazat leaders, the press club general secretary Jabed Rahim said, “The Hefazat leaders suddenly turned up unannounced. Since they expressed their condolences and demanded punished of those involved in the incidents as seen on video footage, we will discuss the matter with the other members of the press club and reconsider the decision regarding the boycott of Hefazat news.”

Speaking to Prothom Alo, the press club president Reaz Uddin who was injured in the attack on the day of Hefazat’s hartal, said the culprits had assaulted him. Hefazat and the law enforcers would have to take responsibility for this.