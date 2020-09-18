Hefazat chief Ahmad Shafi on life support, being flown to Dhaka

Hefazat-e Islam chief Ahmad Shafi is on life support and is being flown to Dhaka from Chattogram for better treatment.

“Shafi was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday night and was admitted to the ICU unit as his pressure and pulse rate decreased at night. A medical board was formed for his treatment who suggested to move him to Dhaka for better treatment,” Dr Aftabul Islam, Deputy Director of CMCH told The Daily Star.

“A helicopter landed at CMCH hostel grounds around 4:27pm on Friday to fly him to Dhaka’s Asgar Ali Hosptial,” the doctor said.

Quoting the family members, Dr Aftabul said Shafi mentally broke down following the recent unrest at the madrasa.

“Apart from that he has been suffering from diabetes, pressure, and heart disease for a long time.”