Hefazat and violence: Cases remain confusing

If the government takes legal action against the protesters, why will the attackers be spared? Does anyone have the authority to take the law into their own hands? In a democratic society, everyone has the right to peaceful and orderly meetings and gatherings. The government needs to understand that it is not uncommon for such chaotic and violent situations to arise when a peaceful protest is suppressed.

Although a few days have passed since the incident in Brahmanbaria, no case has been registered in connection with the deaths. Although a case has been filed for vandalism, unidentified persons have been made accused. On the one hand, the government says that the leadership of Hefazat has caused this violence. On the other hand, no case was registered against the Hefazat leaders outside Dhaka.

Police chief Benazir Ahmed said that although there were no names of Hefazat leaders in the case, an investigation would be conducted. The irony is that in other cases the government does not show such tolerance. So is the government still giving more importance to political consideration than bringing justice against the law breakers? The law must be applied equally to all. Those responsible should be brought to justice through proper investigation. Otherwise, the government’s attitude towards cases and arrests against Hefazat will remain confusing.