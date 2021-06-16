Health minister super model of corruption: GM Siraj

BNP member of parliament GM Siraj has termed health minister Zahid Maleque as a super model of corruption.

He appealed to the prime minister to reorganise the health ministry in order to set an example for zero tolerance against corruption.

GM Siraj was speaking in Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) today, Tuesday, during the general discussion on the FY2021-22 budget.

In response to the health minister’s contention that it has become a fashion to accuse the health ministry of corruption, GM Siraj retorted, “Health minister! The nation wants to know what ramp models are Mithu, Afzal, Azad, Razzak, Zaher, Sajjad, Humayun, Mamun, Sattar, Shahed, Malek. The nation knows they are models of corruption and you are the super model of corruption!”