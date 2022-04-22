Health minister: Second round of mega vaccination drive extended till April 3

The second round of the mass Covid-19 vaccination drive, without any registration, has been extended by three more days till April 3.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque made the announcement on Thursday while handing the Health Minister’s National Award 2020 at the city’s Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

“To tackle the Covid-19 situation, so far 130 million first doses and 110 million second doses of vaccines have been administered bringing 96% of the targeted population under the campaign,” said the minister.

“We still have 50 million vaccine doses in stock and have 60 million more in the pipeline. We have decided to extend the mass vaccination program to bring the remaining people under the campaign,” he said.

Every year 47 awards are given under 10 categories of the Health Minister’s National Award.

This year, 10 upazila hospitals, five district hospitals, three medical colleges, two specialized post-graduate institutes and hospitals, and eight upazila health complexes received the award.