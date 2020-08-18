Health minister cannot say that

At an event organised to mark the National Mourning Day on 15 August, health minister Zahid Maleque said, “Coronavirus will soon be gone as our physicians, nurses and health technologists have been working relentlessly as per our directives.”

Such a statement is unacceptable, especially at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The health minister’s irresponsible remark once again proves his sense of responsibility.

In the last 24 hours before the day he had made the statement, the rate of infection was 20.51 per cent. Among the 12,891 samples tested, 2,644 came positive while 44 people died. In the 24 hours preceding that day, the number of deaths was 40. The number of tests has gone down by a few thousands, but the rate of infection still remains the same.