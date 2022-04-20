HC to hear rules on corruption case against Tarique, his wife after almost 15 years

Almost 15 years after the High Court issued rules questioning filing and initiation of a corruption case against BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, his wife, and her mother, the court today set tomorrow (April 20, 2022) for the hearing.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo set the date to hear the rules in response to a prayer filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

On September 26, 2007, the ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against Tarique Rahman, who is now in London, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing information in their wealth statement.

Following separate writ petitions, the HC – the same year – issued separate rules asking the state and ACC to explain why the filing and initiation of the case under the then Emergency Power Rules should not be declared illegal. The HC also stayed the trial proceedings of the case.