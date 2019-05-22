HC stops BB move to offer waivers to loan defaulters

Court says central bank is discriminating against genuine businessmen by making them pay 14%-15% interest on loans

The High Court on Tuesday ordered a halt to the June 24 Bangladesh Bank circular that granted a huge waiver to loan defaulters to expedite debt servicing in the banking sector.

The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the order after hearing a petition filed by lawyer Manzill Murshid on behalf of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

With the May 16 circular, the central bank aimed to allow defaulters to regularize their bad loans by paying a 2% down payment only, instead of 10% to 50%.

After it was issued, experts came down heavily on the circular, saying it would cast a shadow over the whole banking sector. They said that offering such facilities would only increase the number of willful defaulters and discourage borrowers in good standing from repaying loans.

Manzill said the court found the circular protecting bad people and oppressing the good.

“They (defaulters) will get rid of the loan defaulters’ list by them paying just 2% and their names will not be in CIB (Credit Information Bureau). By doing that, they will be able to take thousands of crores of taka as new loans again, which will break the backbone of the banking sector,” he said.

The lawyer added that the court also observed that banks were desperately trying to work in favor of defaulters. “Thousands of crores of taka have been siphoned off from banks in loans, but no steps have been taken. If they get another chance again, they will do it again,” he said, quoting the court observation.

The court said Bangladesh Bank is discriminating against genuine businessmen by making them pay 14%-15% interest rates.

The court also highlighted the negligence of banks in executing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s instructions to lower interest rates to single digits for bank loans.

Dhaka Tribune on Tuesday reached World Bank’s Lead Economist for their Dhaka office, Dr Zahid Hossain, and former caretaker government adviser, AB Mirza Azizul Islam, for comments, but they declined to comment on a sub judice matter.

The circular

Although almost all sectors were included in the latest loan rescheduling policy, the Bangladesh Bank circular specifically mentioned a number of privileged priority sectors such as wheat, food items, edible oil and refineries, and ship breaking.