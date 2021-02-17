HC orders BTRC to immediately remove Al Jazeera’s video clip

The High Court has asked Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to take immediate steps to remove Qatar-based Television Channel Al Jazeera’s video clip titled ‘All the Prime Ministers’ Men’ from the social media including YouTube , Facebook, and Twitter.

The order was given over a writ petition seeking a ban on the broadcasting of Al Jazeera in Bangladesh.

A High Court bench of justice Md Mujibur Rahman Mia and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla passed the order on Wednesday afternoon.

Terming the investigative documentary as misleading, hateful and defamatory, Supreme Court lawyer Enamul Kabir filed a writ petition on 8 February seeking the court directives to shut down Al-Jazeera’s broadcasting and website in Bangladesh.