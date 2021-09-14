HC orders ban on operation of all unregistered online news portals

The High Court today directed the government to ban operations of all unregistered online news portals across the country, as they are allegedly running defamatory reports and photographs of different people.

The chairpersons of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission and Bangladesh Press Council have been asked to ban the unregistered online news portals in seven days after receiving the HC order.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah delivered the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyers Rasida Chowdhury Nilu and Zaren Rahman.

Lawyer Rasida told The Daily Star that the HC bench ordered ban on operations of all unregistered online news portals which are harmful for citizens as they run defamatory and character assassinating reports, comments and photographs.

She added that there are a total of 92 registered news portals.

Following the same petition, the HC bench on August 16 issued a rule asking the respondents to explain why they should not be directed to formulate an ethical code of conduct for newspapers, form a broadcasting commission for electronic media, and ban operation of all unregistered online news portals.

Information secretary, and chairpersons of BTRC and Bangladesh Press Council have been made respondents to the rule.

In the petition, lawyers Rasida and Zaren Rahman said body of a 21-year-old college student was recovered from her rented flat on April 26, for which her family filed a case under section 360 of the Penal Code, 1860 for instigating or abetting suicide.

But some mainstream media, particularly online news platforms, published the victim’s photograph without blurring it.

Some news portals posted numerous reports, suggesting that the victim was of “questionable character”, and due to the reports, the media has been flooded with comments that blame the victim.

BTRC and Bangladesh Press Council, however, have not taken any steps to stop their operation, said the petitioners.

In the petition, they also said there are provisions under the Press Council Act, 1974 and National Broadcasting Policy, 2014 for formulating an ethical code of conduct and a broadcasting commission for the media, but those were not implemented.

Deputy Attorney General Nawroz MR Chowdhury represented the state during hearing of the petition today.