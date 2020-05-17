Hasan Imam dies

Hasan Imam.

Noted dancer and choreographer Hasan Imam died on Friday at his residence in capital’s Shantibagh. He was 68.

‘He fell down the stairs of a mosque adjacent to his home after jummah prayers on Friday. He went there to attend a milad for his sister who died of COVID-19 three days ago. He breathed his last at around 4:30 pm,’ Hasan’s niece Razina Akhter told New Age.

Hasan Imam was born on July 1, 1952 at Bikrampur in Munshiganj. He spent his childhood in Shantibagh. He studied dance at Bulbul Academy of Fine Arts and pursued dancing as a career. He also worked as a dancer artiste at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

He married dancer Shamim Ara Nipa in 1982. The couple got divorced in the late 1990s. Afterwards, he kept himself away from dance and didn’t remarry. He was living with his siblings.