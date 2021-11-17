Hasan Azizul Huq buried at RU central library premises

Renowned litterateur Hasan Azizul Huq was laid to eternal rest at the central library premises of Rajshahi University today.

The burial was held following his namaz-e-janaza after Zohr prayers, reports our university correspondent.

University Vice-Chancellor Golam Sabbir Sattar, Pro VC Professor Chowdhury Md Zakaria, Pro VC Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam, Registrar Professor Md Abdus Salam, former VCs, eminent teachers, students, representatives of socio-cultural and political organisations and others participated in the namaz-e-janaza.

Earlier, the body of the esteemed writer, who passed away last night, was placed at the courtyard of his home “Ujan” at Bihas residential area near Rajshahi University campus.

He was later taken to RU department of philosophy around 11am where teachers and students bid farewell to the master storyteller.

From there, the legendary writer’s body was taken to RU Central Shaheed Minar around 12pm where wreaths on behalf of the president and prime minister were placed, reports our staff correspondent.

People from all walks of life paid their last respects to the writer at the Shaheed Minar premises.

Hasan Azizul Huq breathed his last around 9:00 last night at his Rajshahi home.