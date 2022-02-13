Haas looks forward to working with Dhaka

The newly-appointed US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas has said he looks forward to working with Dhaka to further advance the relationship between the two countries.

He was speaking at an interaction session with the officers of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC yesterday, according to a press release this morning.

Haas is expected to arrive in Dhaka in early March to assume charges.

The new envoy was received by the Bangladesh Ambassador to the US M Shahidul Islam and other officials of the Mission.

During the discussion, the ambassadors of the two countries expressed their resolve to work closely to further strengthen the friendly relations between Bangladesh and the US.

They also laid emphasis on greater engagements of the two sides and undertaking mutually beneficial programmes and actions to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the US.

Earlier, Ambassador Haas placed a floral wreath at the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the embassy premises.