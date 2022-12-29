Gross violation of basic rights

Police’s presence at the ancestral home of talk show host Zillur Rahman and the physical assault on freedom fighter M Inamul Haque by a Krishak League leader are grave violations of fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution, 44 noted citizens said yesterday.

Anyone in the country criticising the government is experiencing police action and assault, they said in a joint statement.

Inamul was assaulted in front of the National Museum in the capital’s Shahbagh while handing out leaflets on behalf of his political party on December 24, the statement reads.

Along with the assault on Inamul, the incident of police inspecting the paternal home of Zillur Rahman, eminent host of Tritiyo Matra on channel-i, on December 22 are two examples of violation of fundamental rights of citizens, it adds.

“Sections 38 and 39 of the constitution guaranteed the freedom of expression, expression of thoughts and freedom to form any organisation for its citizens. The incidents are a gross violation of the freedoms. There is even no instance that action was taken against the violators,” the statement says.

The eminent citizens urged the government to investigate the incident, take action to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and ensure conducive atmosphere for dissent voices.

The signatories to the statement include rights activists Sultana Kamal, Rasheda K Chowdhury, Syeda Rizwana Hasan from BELA, ZI Khan Panna from ASK, Iftekharuzzaman from TIB, Prof Ali Riaz, Prof Asif Nazrul, eminent jurist Shahdin Malik, Zafrullah Chowdhury from Gonoshasthaya Kendra, eminent photojournalist Shahidul Alam and Badiul Alam Mojumdar from Sujan.