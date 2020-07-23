Grim flood situation likely to worsen further

The overall flood situation in Kurigram, Natore, Bogura and Sherpur districts have deteriorated further due to rise in water levels in various rivers, cutting off road communications at places and leaving thousands of people marooned, reports news agency UNB.

According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, the situation is likely to worsen further in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Sunamganj, Sylhet and Netrakona districts in the next 24 hours while it will remain unchanged in Bogura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Manikganj, Natore, Munshiganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajbari, Shariatpur and the low-lying areas of Dhaka district.

In Kurigram, the Dharla river was flowing 63cm above its danger level at Bridge Point while the Brahmaputra 50cm beyond the red mark at Chilmari and 38cm above at Nunkhawa point on Wednesday. That means the situation is unlikely to improve overnight, said an official.