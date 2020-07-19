Graeme Smith voices support for BLM

The former cricketer said that there is no room for neutrality on this topic. Smith backed bowler Lungi Nigidi and said that he would join the teams in taking the knee.

Earlier, 31 former and current Proteas cricketers had signed a letter showcasing their support towards the Black Lives Matter campaign and pacer Ngidi.

“As director of cricket at Cricket South Africa, a former Protea and captain, a teammate, a father, a brother, a friend and most importantly fellow South African, I am proud to support this incredibly important movement,” said Smith in his Twitter post.

“There is no room for neutrality on this topic. I stand with Lungi Ngidi and our brothers and sisters around the world. I will join the team tomorrow in taking the knee at the 3TC Solidarity Cup,” he added.

Earlier, Ngidi had urged the CSA board to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement and this came under criticism from former players such as Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar and Rudi Steyn.

The movement gained momentum following the death of an African-American man named George Floyd, after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.