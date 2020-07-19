Graeme Smith voices support for BLM

The Daily Star  July 19, 2020

KG’s Kingfishers’ Janneman Malan (C), a player of the opposition AB’s Eagles team and a field umpire take a knee in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement at the start of the 3TC Solidarity Cup cricket match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket and former skipper Graeme Smith was to take a knee to show his support to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement at Solidarity Cup match at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The former cricketer said that there is no room for neutrality on this topic. Smith backed bowler Lungi Nigidi and said that he would join the teams in taking the knee.

Earlier, 31 former and current Proteas cricketers had signed a letter showcasing their support towards the Black Lives Matter campaign and pacer Ngidi.

“As director of cricket at Cricket South Africa, a former Protea and captain, a teammate, a father, a brother, a friend and most importantly fellow South African, I am proud to support this incredibly important movement,” said Smith in his Twitter post.

“There is no room for neutrality on this topic. I stand with Lungi Ngidi and our brothers and sisters around the world. I will join the team tomorrow in taking the knee at the 3TC Solidarity Cup,” he added.

The movement gained momentum following the death of an African-American man named George Floyd, after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here