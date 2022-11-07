GP barred from selling any SIM cards, new or old: BTRC

In addition to the existing suspension of new SIM card sale, Grameenphone is now unable to sell old SIM cards as well, as per an official announcement made by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder.

The announcement was made today at a programme held at BTRC building. According to the announcement, BTRC’s approval to Grameenphone for selling 13 lakh old SIM cards has been suspended today.

Newly appointed Vice Chairman of BTRC, Mohiuddin Ahmed confirmed the news to The Daily Star and said that the decision was as per directives of the Ministry and the Commission.

On June 29, 2022, BTRC placed an indefinite suspension on new Grameenphone SIM card sales due to the operator’s “failure to provide quality service”.

BTRC imposed the indefinite suspension on Grameenphone as it is not providing quality service to its users despite repeatedly being asked to do so, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar told UNB at the time.

“The telecom company has no intention to provide quality service, as it is not doing anything to fix the problems that its subscribers are facing,” he said.