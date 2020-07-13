Govt’s energy policy is suicidal: M Shamsul Alam

Professor M Shamsul Alam is an energy expert, dean of Daffodil University’s faculty of engineering and energy adviser of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB). In an exclusive interview with Prothom Alo, he speaks about the present state of the country’s energy sector, including the crisis it faces and its potential.

The main obstacle to the development of the country’s power sector is weak planning and policies. The government’s plans are not in keeping with reality. The crisis in the sector has been created because business interests were put before consumers’ interests. There is no consistency between the demand and generation capacity of electricity. The continuous increase in generation, transmission and distribution has pushed costs up. On the other hand, the people only have limited consumption of electricity and so less power is being used. This increases distribution costs. With this increased financial deficit, both subsidy and expenses are being increased.

While the government claims extensive development in the power sector, M Shamsul Alam maintains that there has been no development in the sector in the true sense. On the contrary, it is steeped in crises. “There is frequent load-shedding outside of Dhaka due to the weak distribution system,” he pointed out.

He said that power supply had been increased illogically and unjustly. It is said that power production has been decreased to reduce subsides, but in actuality power outages continue uncontrolled despite generation, transmission and distribution capacity exceeding demand. He cited the example of 25 dollars being spent to purchase a meter costing only 10 dollars, for which Tk 40 is added to the monthly electricity bill of less than Tk 30 of a marginal user.