Govt’s anger towards BNP leaders increasing: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Thursday alleged that the level of the government’s fury towards BNP leaders and activists is gradually growing, reports UNB.

“It seems the limitless attack of the authoritarianism on democratic forces have turned acute. The level of the government’s anger towards the leaders and activists of BNP is increasing day by day,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In a statement, he also said it appears that the government now cannot sleep in peace without oppressing the opposition activists.

The statement was issued protesting at and condemning of filing of a ‘false’ and ‘fabricated’ case against the leaders of the party’s Shyamnagar upazila unit in Satkhira.

Fakhrul alleged that false propaganda and slander have become an indispensable culture of the government while kidnapping, murder, bloodshed have become its order of the day.